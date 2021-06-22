Cancel
Morgan County, CO

Prep Track & Field: Morgan County has many state track qualifiers

By Alissa Noe
Brush News Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coveted time of year has finally arrived, if not a little later than normal. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CHSAA rearranged the 2020-2021 sports season to work around the surge of cases last fall. That meant that Season D sports — including track and field — would be pushed back to May and June. Now, the track athletes are just one day away from reaching the goal they’ve set out for all season, perhaps even since last year’s canceled season.

