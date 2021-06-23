Cancel
Redtail Overland Redtail RTC vehicle top camper gives you both comfort and freedom

By Lauren Wadowsky
 15 days ago
Enjoy the next generation of rooftop camping with the Redtail Overland Redtail RTC vehicle top camper. It features modern comforts like power, heat, LED lighting, a plush mattress, and more. And it gives you the flexibility to set up or move camp when you choose. This luxury camper tricks out the way you want, and, with the 30-second setup and breakdown process, there’s nothing to wait for. For maximum durability, the construction is sturdy yet ultralight due to the carbon fiber material. What’s more, the locking doors and windows keep you and your things secure. Additionally, an integrated solar array and battery system provide power for lighting, heating, and USB charging without a generator. Glamourous car camping really is possible with this vehicle top camper.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

