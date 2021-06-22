Cancel
Euros 2020: Andy Robertson pays tribute to the fans after Scotland's Euros exit

BBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Robertson, John McGinn and Steve Clarke react to Scotland's exit, with Robertson paying tribute to the fans for their support. Watch highlights of Croatia v Scotland on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer.

