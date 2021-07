No one says motherhood is easy, but a new mother took to the parenting forum “Mumsnet” to share some thoughts…that might surprise you (or maybe not!). An anonymous new mom to a seven-month-old-son shared that she was once was a “vibrant and fund person, but is now a shell of her former self” even warning other women that having a baby could “ruin your life.” She went on to explain how she wished she could turn time back and that she being a mom has “destroyed” both her mental and physical health.