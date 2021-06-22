Deep Creek Canyon fire seeing a shift in resources

The Deep Creek Canyon fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs remained at 75% contained Tuesday night, with the land burned holding steady at 4,648 acres. But the price for fighting the blaze, which has been burning since June 13, is now $4.08 million, U.S. Forest Service officials said, noting 4,648 acres have burned. They said three single residences and four other structures have been lost. And four people have been injured, but no further details were given.