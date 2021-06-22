Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Townsend, MT

Deep Creek Canyon fire seeing a shift in resources

By Phil Drake
Independent Record
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Deep Creek Canyon fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs remained at 75% contained Tuesday night, with the land burned holding steady at 4,648 acres. But the price for fighting the blaze, which has been burning since June 13, is now $4.08 million, U.S. Forest Service officials said, noting 4,648 acres have burned. They said three single residences and four other structures have been lost. And four people have been injured, but no further details were given.

helenair.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#U S Forest Service#Deep Creek#South End#Jackpots#The Helena Lewis#Clark National Forest#U S Highway#The U S Forest Service#Dnrc#Northern Rockies Team 1#Super Pumas#The Forest Service#The Associated Press
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townsend, MT
State
Arizona State
City
Helena, MT
City
White Sulphur Springs, MT
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Dubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy