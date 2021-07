Interim championships have long been a constant source of irritation for MMA fans and understandably so. At best, they are a necessary evil, which usually suggests that a reigning champion has either been injured with an uncertain timetable for recovery or that they’re embroiled in a contractual dispute. At worst, they are wholly unnecessary and come off as a trivial promotional ploy that cheapens the value of a title in favor of smoke and mirror marketing. This week, fans’ distaste for interim titles reared its head again in potent fashion, as the interim imperative met headlong with the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s uncompromising business rigidity.