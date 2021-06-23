Why Your Flight Out of Stewart Airport Could Be Canceled This Summer

You might want to check your flight status. As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted all across the country, even here in New York, travel is resuming. One of the biggest forms of travel we are seeing an increase in, compared to 2020, is air travel. From personal experience, I can even tell you that I wasn't willing to fly last year. But this year, I have a flight booked for July. With travel increasing, airlines are having to re-hire staff that was previously laid off.