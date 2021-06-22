Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgefield County, SC

Hare Explains ECWSA’s Operations and Future Growth and Needs

By admin
edgefieldadvertiser.com
 15 days ago

​This article is a recap of an interview with John Hare, Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority’s (ECWSA) Administrator. Hare provided an overview of ECWSA’s structure and operations as well as the challenges facing Edgefield County in the future. The article is divided into three parts: Part 1, Operations and Structure, Part 2, Present and Future Challenges, and Part 3, ECSWA’s role in Edgefield County’s Growth.

www.edgefieldadvertiser.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnston, SC
County
Aiken County, SC
County
Edgefield County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
Edgefield County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Water Systems#Clean Water#Operations And Structure#Ecwsa Structure#Usda#State Revolving Fund#Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Water System
News Break
EPA
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy