Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgefield County, SC

Locals Share Views on Edgefield County’s Future

By admin
edgefieldadvertiser.com
 15 days ago

​The Edgefield Advertiser recently interviewed Ricky Miller and Jeff Hughes, both with strong and long ties to Edgefield County. The conversations with Hughes and Miller reveal the subtleties and nuances of the differences in opinion of where Edgefield County has been, where it is now, and its future. Neither of the interviewees claim to be experts in the details of the County’s Comprehensive Plan or its Land Management Ordinance.

www.edgefieldadvertiser.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edgefield County, SC
Edgefield County, SC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Edgefield Advertiser#Land Management Ordinance#Cooperfield#Lmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy