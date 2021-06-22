Locals Share Views on Edgefield County’s Future
The Edgefield Advertiser recently interviewed Ricky Miller and Jeff Hughes, both with strong and long ties to Edgefield County. The conversations with Hughes and Miller reveal the subtleties and nuances of the differences in opinion of where Edgefield County has been, where it is now, and its future. Neither of the interviewees claim to be experts in the details of the County’s Comprehensive Plan or its Land Management Ordinance.www.edgefieldadvertiser.com