Corvallis, OR

Corvallis peeping Tom sought by police

By Mid-Valley Media
Democrat-Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Corvallis Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a peeping Tom who has been the subject of numerous calls to police from June 17 to June 22. A release by CPD states that the Corvallis Police Department has responded to neighborhoods in the vicinity of Northwest Kings Boulevard and Harrison Boulevard for three reports of a male suspect committing crimes related to peeping in windows and/or entering the homes of female residents.

