Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Interior Secretary Discusses Investments in Outdoor Recreation, National Parks

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Maine this week to meet with Tribal leaders, elected officials, and other stakeholders. The Secretary’s two-day trip included several gatherings and events with Tribal leaders from the Wabanaki Nations, which focused on strengthening Tribal sovereignty to ensure that Tribal leaders can protect and promote the health and welfare of their people, natural and cultural resources, and their reservations.

www.mychesco.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Economy#Infrastructure#Tribal#The Wabanaki Nations#Acadia National Park#The Interior Department#Fy 2022 Budget#The National Park System#The National Park Service#Waters National Monument#Fy22 Budget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Education1600kush.com

Secretary Haaland Announces Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

Oklahoma has a long history of boarding schools used to rob Native American students of their identity. While three Federal boarding schools for Native youth in the state are still active under multiple new guidelines, the legacy of the boarding schools in the state remains with generations of students who attended them. Some people have good memories of meeting significant others and life-long friends, learning a trade, or playing sports. Others are still traumatized by the psychological, physical, and sexual abuse committed in those institutions. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, plans to look into the long-term ramifications of those schools that still haunt their alumni. In turn, the descendants of those students suffer from genetic and socialized trauma that is passed down through families, which leads to depression, substance abuse, emotional disconnection, and other socio-economic issues for contemporary Native people.
LifestyleGreat Lakes Now

Great Lakes Trails: Relief funds spark new investments into outdoor recreation

With a rebounding economy and plenty of federal relief funds, states across the country are finding themselves with extra money to spend. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer yesterday announced a proposal to spend $150 million of relief funds from the American Rescue Plan on state and local parks and trails. That’s in addition to the $250 million investment in state parks and trails already proposed in June.
EducationWashington Post

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on the dark history of Indigenous boarding schools

A Canadian group announced Thursday the discovery of at least 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former Indigenous school in Saskatchewan. This came a few weeks after the remains of 215 Indigenous children, some as young as 3, were found in an unmarked, undocumented burial site on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland wept when she learned this news because her own grandmother, as well as other family and tribal members, were forcibly sent to similar schools in the United States. Haaland ordered her department this week to prepare a report on the U.S. government's own boarding school program, with an emphasis on cemeteries and potential burial sites.
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Park celebrates Youth Conservation Program

Grand Teton National Park Foundation is celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of the Youth Conservation Program. The conservation corps was launched in 2006 to steward the next generation of conservation leaders; aligning with the core mission of the National Park Service to foster a land ethic and an appreciation for the outdoors in young people.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Mineral lease reform benefits Wyoming

Correction: The original headline on this letter incorrectly indicated the letter writer was in support of Rep. Cheney's proposal when the opposite is true. With the aim of protecting (subsidizing) Wyoming fossil fuel producers, Congresswoman Liz Cheney wants to amend the Mineral Leasing Act to fix federal royalty rates at 12.5% permanently.
Travelwesterville.org

Celebrate National Park and Recreation Month this July

July is Park and Recreation Month across the country and there’s no better time to take advantage of Westerville’s parks, trails and facilities than now. Our community features more than 650 acres of parkland, 18,000 trees, 51 miles of trails and four premier facilities to enjoy not only in July but throughout the year.
Idaho Stateouttherecolorado.com

Ruling goes against US sheep experimental station in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials and a sheep industry group have filed notices to appeal a federal court ruling involving an eastern Idaho sheep research facility long targeted by environmental groups concerned about the potential harm to grizzly bears and other wildlife. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and American...
Lifestylesemcog.org

The New Future of Parks, Trails, and Recreation

With summer in full swing in Southeast Michigan, many are enjoying their favorite outdoor activities with a renewed sense of normalcy. However, the impacts of the past year’s upheaval are resounding in the ways people are getting outside, along with the ways communities are managing their parks and trails, and planning for their futures. At SEMCOG and MAC’s Community Conversation on the New Future of Parks, Trails, and Recreation, we learned that recreation agencies in Southeast Michigan responded to the pandemic and supported their community's recovery by:
ScienceLewistown News-Argus

Researchers complete wilderness monitoring in Big Snowy Mountains

Researchers and volunteers with the Wilderness Institute at the University of Montana recently spent several days documenting the landscape in the Bureau of Land Management Twin Coulee Wilderness Study Area. Located off Red Hill Road on the southeast flank of the Big Snowy Mountains in Golden Valley County, the area...
EducationPosted by
MyChesCo

U.S. Dept. of Education Approves First Seven State Plans for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the approval of seven American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) state plans and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to those states. The state plans detail how states are using and plan to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools, and address the needs of students, including by equitably expanding opportunity for students disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LifestyleSylva Herald

Visitation to Smokies in 2020 tops 12 million

A new National Park Service report shows that 12,095,721 people visited Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2020 and spent $1,024,024,000 in communities near the park. The spending supported 14,707 jobs in the area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $1.38 billion. “In spite of an...
HomelessPosted by
MyChesCo

$600 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds Available for Students Experiencing Homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — To help support the needs of students experiencing homelessness, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) is inviting states to complete the application for their share of the second disbursement of $800 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021’s Homeless Children and Youth Fund (ARP-HCY). In April, the Department released the first $200 million of the $800 million in ARP-HCY funds to states. The distribution of the additional $600 million will give states and school districts access to funding before the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
WildlifeStar-Tribune

Downlisting proposed for endangered razorback sucker

Thirty years after becoming federally protected, the razorback sucker may soon move down the endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday that it will pursue “downlisting” the fish from endangered to threatened as a result of successful recovery efforts, following a 2018 agency report recommending reclassification of the species.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Mysterious Songbird Deaths Investigated

HARRISBURG, PA — Wildlife health experts from the Wildlife Futures Program (WFP) at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) and officials from the Pennsylvania Game Commission are investigating more than 70 general public reports of songbirds that are sick or dying due to an emerging health condition that is presently unknown.
AnimalsMontrose Daily Press

Fish and Wildlife proposes listing razorback sucker as threatened

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to reclassify the razorback sucker species from endangered to threatened. The proposed rule to reclassify this unique fish published Wednesday, July 7, opening a 60-day public comment period. The razorback sucker, a freshwater fish native to the Colorado River Basin, initially received...
Maryland StateBay Net

Mysterious Bird Illness Investigation Continues In Maryland, Other States

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - In late May, wildlife managers in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs. More recently, additional reports have been received from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. While the majority of affected birds are reported to be fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings, and American robins, other species of songbirds have been reported as well. No definitive cause(s) of illness or death have been determined at this time. No human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy