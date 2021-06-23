Interior Secretary Discusses Investments in Outdoor Recreation, National Parks
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Maine this week to meet with Tribal leaders, elected officials, and other stakeholders. The Secretary's two-day trip included several gatherings and events with Tribal leaders from the Wabanaki Nations, which focused on strengthening Tribal sovereignty to ensure that Tribal leaders can protect and promote the health and welfare of their people, natural and cultural resources, and their reservations.