Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Asian Diner on Evansville’s East Side Announces Closing Date

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a sad day as I recently learned of the closing of Ginmiya. The Evansville restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the following announcement:. It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Ginmiya Asian Diner on July 5th 2021. We want to thank all of our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over these 10 years. Evansville is our family, home ....and has taken great care of us through the years . We are extremely thankful for all your support. And we could not have done it without all of you.

my1053wjlt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Evansville, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Food Drink#Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
My 1053 WJLT

Boonville and Huntingburg Voted One of the Best High School Gyms in Indiana

There were 68 high school gyms in Indiana that were up for the Best High School Gym in Indiana, and we now know the final results. Visit Indiana recently held a contest where they wanted to find the best high school gyms in the state of Indiana. The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame curated a list of 68 gyms to include for the voting.
Posted by
My 1053 WJLT

This Unique Golf-Inspired Coffee Concoction Mixes Two Unlikely Flavors

When Liberty and I were coming up with questions for this week's episode of This or That, the question that we really expected to be the least interesting ended up being the one that shocked us the most - I'm still thinking about it days later. We were talking with Andrew Backes, the Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana, and we just wanted to take his temperature (so to speak) in regards to the temperature of his coffee. The question was iced or hot coffee. Simple enough, right. Next thing you know, my jaw drops to the floor when I hear Andrew's response. I was shocked, I was confused, I was intrigued.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Otters Hosting Fireworks on Thirsty Thursday July 1st

It's another exciting season of Evansville Otters baseball, and Thirsty Thursdays are back, and so are fireworks! If you want to catch fireworks in time for the 4th of July holiday at historic Bosse Field, Thursday, July 1st is when to see them. After the game, the sky above Bosse Field will light up in a colorful display of explosions. Thirsty Thursday is also a fun time to enjoy Otters baseball, because what goes better with a warm evening watching baseball than a cold beer? And if that isn't enough, Thursday is also the annual Jacob's Village benefit game, so you can help Jacob's Village while having a good time.
Posted by
My 1053 WJLT

Get Into Wesselman Woods Free with Your Library Card on June 30th

There's always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. Wesselman Woods has a fun day coming up where you can enjoy all they have to offer for free, you just need to show your library card.

Comments / 0

Community Policy