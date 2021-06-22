Asian Diner on Evansville’s East Side Announces Closing Date

When Liberty and I were coming up with questions for this week's episode of This or That, the question that we really expected to be the least interesting ended up being the one that shocked us the most - I'm still thinking about it days later. We were talking with Andrew Backes, the Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana, and we just wanted to take his temperature (so to speak) in regards to the temperature of his coffee. The question was iced or hot coffee. Simple enough, right. Next thing you know, my jaw drops to the floor when I hear Andrew's response. I was shocked, I was confused, I was intrigued.