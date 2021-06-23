This Comfy Summer Dress Feels Like Wearing 'Liquid Cotton,' and It's on Sale for $15 on Prime Day

The only thing that beats finding a fluttery frock to waft around in this season is finding said fluttery frock on markdown. Today must be our lucky day because H&M just so happens to be hosting an up-to-50%-off summer sale. While the event includes everything from perfectly proportioned shackets to dog-park-ready weekend wear, it's the deals on summer dresses that take the cart-worthy cake — running the gamut from ribbed and slinky to balloon-sleeved and billowy. We on the R29 Shopping team consider ourselves experts in scouting out the ultimate frocks for the season; serving you up everything from the floatiest loose house dresses to the longest of the long sundresses each fit for all-day wear. We channeled this exact expertise into sussing out the top five frocks to be nabbed on discount during H&M's sale (which numbers over 1,200 styles!). Below, shop our favorite summer sale dresses that are currently up to 50% off for a limited time.