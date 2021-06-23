Cancel
This Comfy Summer Dress Feels Like Wearing 'Liquid Cotton,' and It's on Sale for $15 on Prime Day

By Sanah Faroke
People
People
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Shopping for new summertime fashion staples during Amazon Prime Day takes precedence over everything else, especially if you've already stocked up on home and kitchen must-haves like cordless vacuums and popular cookware. If you're looking for something stylish to treat yourself with, consider the Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Swing Dress that's on sale during Prime Day for just $15. The only caveat? You only have a few hours left to get it 30 percent off!

people.com
