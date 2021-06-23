Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

This Couch Is So Pretty, No One Will Believe You Got It from Amazon - and It's $520 Off Now

By Emily Belfiore
Posted by 
People
People
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Prime Day 2021 has been filled with hundreds of saving opportunities on home furniture. But there's one deal that tops them all. We have our eyes on the Rivet Frederick Tufted Velvet Sofa, a chic, vintage-style couch that is on sale for 46 percent off. The Amazon-brand sofa typically retails for $1,136.51, but it's currently priced at $615.89, meaning that you'll save a whopping $520 on your purchase.

people.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
People

People

110K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#You Got It#Design#Amazon Customer#Tufted Sofa#Orig#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Wayfair is having a massive 72-hour sale: Here’s what to shop

CNN — While Prime Day continues in full swing, Wayfair is also running a 72-hour clearance sale with discounts of up to 60% off. Whether you’re looking for new kitchenware, bedding or patio furniture, now’s the best time to snag whatever home items you may need. We searched Wayfair for all of the best deals right now so you don’t have to.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $23 gadget that should be in every kitchen

Every so often, you come across a gadget on Amazon that catches your eye immediately. And once you finally get your hands on it, you wonder how you ever lived without it. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot, or it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about — especially while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. Such is the case with the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener, which instantly became a must-have device in my kitchen the moment it first arrived at my home. This awesome gadget...
Shoppingdoityourself.com

9 Tiny Houses You Can Buy on Amazon

In our high-speed world, it’s no surprise online shopping has become a convenience few of us want to live without. From food to clothing to household supplies, Amazon has become the leader in all things "necessary." Now the company not only sells everything one might need inside their abode, they can send an entire house. A caveat, though—you won’t find free shipping with Amazon Prime membership, so expect to tack on an additional $4-5,000 for delivery service.
ShoppingPosted by
People

The 'Best Coffee Table Ever' Is on Sale at Amazon - and It's Already Selling Out

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It can be tricky to complete a living room without a coffee table to put things like drinks and remotes on (or even rest your feet), but in smaller spaces, it might be the first thing to go. After all, tables can be bulky and space-consuming. In the case where they not only add on aesthetic points but also provide extra storage, though, they almost become essential - at least that's how Amazon shoppers think of the Convenience Concepts' Soho Coffee Table, which one shopper even called ″the best coffee table ever.″
Beauty & FashionIn Style

I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon's Prime Day kicked off yesterday, and if you haven't added anything to your cart yet, you may want to soon - the sales event officially ends tonight. There are thousands of amazing deals to take advantage of, from secret markdowns on designer labels to supermodel-approved beauty products you can snag for way less. I've been busy making quite a few purchases myself, including these best-selling biker shorts (they're only $14 right now!), a TikTok-viral moisturizer that'll leave you #glowing, and this celeb-loved tanning mousse that's 30 percent off.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

I never want to cook again without this great gadget – and it’s only $35 at Amazon

I recently told BGR Deals readers about an awesome must-have kitchen gadget called the ThermoPro Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, and they swarmed Amazon to get it. This brilliant gadget helps you cook steak, burgers, chicken, fish, and just about anything else perfectly each and every time. What’s more, it retails for $40 but it’s on sale right now for just $31.99, so it’s the perfect time to get one! Truth be told, I might never grill steak again without this awesome device. Seriously, it’s a total game-changer. Of course, it’s also not the only nifty kitchen gadget in my arsenal, and...
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

5 best-sellers at Amazon that won’t stop selling out

Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately, and things don’t look like they’re going to get better anytime soon. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole lot to do with the fact that online shopping has been surging during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, even now while things are improving so much here in the US, people have still grown accustomed to doing more and more of their shopping online. As a result,...
Beauty & Fashionrealtor.com

10 Things Your Closet Needs Now That You’re No Longer Stuck at Home

At long last, with vaccine availability spreading and coronavirus cases receding in many areas of the U.S., we are finally heading back out into the world. Hallelujah!. The catch? Whether you’re working at the office, eating at your favorite sushi joint, or downing margaritas with pals, many of the places you’re going to might require better attire than your stretchy quarantine sweats that were on rotation while stuck at home.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

This $9 Amazon Buy Gets Me So Many Compliments

It's not unusual for fashion obsessives to spend thousands of dollars on the next It bag, but the latest must-own style is actually much more budget-friendly. You may have spotted simple net bags on Instagram, arranged artfully with fruit or a chic pair of sunglasses. Well, good news: I snapped up this style myself for all of $9 on Amazon, and the compliments have been rolling in.
ShoppingPosted by
StyleCaster

This Huge Boho Rug Is Less Than $100 During Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move on and continue your search. Finding a good rug on sale is easier said than done! That’s why I need to bring the Artistic Weavers Odelia rug to your attention while Amazon Prime Day is still going hot and heavy.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Final Hours to Shop Coach Outlet Sale: Deals Up to 70% Off

It's your last chance to save big on Coach handbags and accessories! The Coach Outlet 48-Hour Sale ends tonight, which is filled with limited-time deals up to 70% off select styles and it comes with free shipping. Plus, take an extra $10 off sitewide on orders over $100 with the...
ShoppingDigital Trends

Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2021: Best tech deals to shop today

There’s no way that Best Buy was going to let Amazon steal all the glory with Prime Day deals. Best Buy Prime Day deals are here to compete. With plenty of big offers going on, the Best Buy Prime Day sale is sure to be worth checking out, whether you’re looking to buy a new TV, laptop, Chromebook, or something entirely different. Read on while we take you through the best offers and deals, as well as look at whether you should shop the Best Buy Prime Day deals or not.
ElectronicsPeople

Shoppers Love This 'High-Power' Fan That Cools Down Entire Rooms in Minutes, and It's 40% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. A compact fan is practically a necessity while working from home in the middle of summer. Not only can you aim the desk fan to face you during your 9-to-5, but you can also take it with you to the kitchen, bathroom, or living room. And Vornado's 133 Compact Air Circulator Fan is one to seriously consider, especially while the "best quality fan available" is 40 percent off on Amazon.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Dread Wearing Bathing Suits? This ‘Miracle’ One-Piece Is a Dream for Hourglass Shapes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We love the beach. We love the sun. We love the sound of the waves. We love the warm, white sand. We love sitting back with a lighthearted book or taking a nap under the shade of an umbrella. The one thing we don’t love quite as much? Swimsuits. We want to be wearing a swimsuit for all of the above activities, but the problem is, we’re usually too busy being worried about how we look in our swimwear to even enjoy them properly!

Comments / 0

Community Policy