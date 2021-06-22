Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Merrick, Nance by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick; Nance The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Nance County in central Nebraska Northeastern Merrick County in central Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Genoa, or 19 miles west of Columbus, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Nance and northeastern Merrick Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH