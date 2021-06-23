4 Reputable Grocery Delivery Service Providers in New York City

Prefer to have your groceries delivered? Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi on Unsplash.com

New York City has a wide selection of good grocery shops to pop into and get all the fresh food and other home items you need, but the fact that it is home to over eight million people may complicate things. It is exceedingly hard to obtain parking and bustle along with hundreds of people seeking to shop after work along the long aisles. In the end, the idea of groceries fills you with dread yet you still need to keep your home running smoothly.

However, that’s where a grocery delivery service comes in, to save you the time, hustle, and headache of crowded shops and streets. Below is a collection of services that deliver the freshest foods and toiletries from your favorite stores right to your door:

1. FreshDirect

FreshDirect brings you meats, dairy, and produce from the farmer and its partners such as Organic, Boar’s Head, and Stony Field. They also bring Alcoholic Beverages. All you need to do is sign up for free and start adding the items you need to your cart. Their site uses categories t help you quickly get the stuff you need and reorder your favorite, frequently ordered items. They charge a $5.99 delivery fee with a minimum order of $30.

You can obtain a delivery pass for six months at $79 or $129 per year that gives unlimited free deliveries for loyal customers. They often offer coupons and sales, so be sure to check them out.

Amazon brings you fresh, organic produce from the Whole Market, which is their most significant advantage. They also have a local market category that brings you popular products from local makers like Maple Hill Creamery and Tate’s. They charge a $14.99 monthly membership fee and delivery fees are $9.99 for orders under $50 and free for those above $50. You can only access Amazon Fresh if you have an Amazon Prime membership, and you get to choose between attended and Doorstep delivery, whichever works for you.

Jet’s services are simple to give you a more hassle-free experience, no order minimum and you can schedule your delivery time as it suits you. They offer everything you can access in their physical store plus their private label Unique J. They also bring your groceries from local favorites like Van Leuween, Pat LeFrieda, and Gotham Greens. Create a free Jet account and start adding items to your cart. They charge a $5.95 delivery fee and offer daily low prices incentives.

4. PeaPod

PeaPod serves not only NYC but 23 other large cities. Download their free app, sign up for an account and start shopping! Their site enables you to immediately fill your cart with the items you regularly buy without having to search all over again. Their delivery fee reduces with increasing size, so it suits bulk buyers better. Look out for the red tag where they announce regular offers and coupons.

Conclusion

These service providers enable you to shop from the comfort of your home, and gives you offers that may not be available through traditional grocery shopping. Their team of dedicated shoppers helps you focus on planning your meals rather than buy their components.

