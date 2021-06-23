Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

4 Reputable Grocery Delivery Service Providers in New York City

Posted by 
NewyorkStreetfood.com
NewyorkStreetfood.com
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWS3z_0acT7ovs00
Prefer to have your groceries delivered?Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi on Unsplash.com

New York City has a wide selection of good grocery shops to pop into and get all the fresh food and other home items you need, but the fact that it is home to over eight million people may complicate things. It is exceedingly hard to obtain parking and bustle along with hundreds of people seeking to shop after work along the long aisles. In the end, the idea of groceries fills you with dread yet you still need to keep your home running smoothly.

However, that’s where a grocery delivery service comes in, to save you the time, hustle, and headache of crowded shops and streets. Below is a collection of services that deliver the freshest foods and toiletries from your favorite stores right to your door:

1. FreshDirect

FreshDirect brings you meats, dairy, and produce from the farmer and its partners such as Organic, Boar’s Head, and Stony Field. They also bring Alcoholic Beverages. All you need to do is sign up for free and start adding the items you need to your cart. Their site uses categories t help you quickly get the stuff you need and reorder your favorite, frequently ordered items. They charge a $5.99 delivery fee with a minimum order of $30.

You can obtain a delivery pass for six months at $79 or $129 per year that gives unlimited free deliveries for loyal customers. They often offer coupons and sales, so be sure to check them out.

2. Amazon Fresh

Amazon brings you fresh, organic produce from the Whole Market, which is their most significant advantage. They also have a local market category that brings you popular products from local makers like Maple Hill Creamery and Tate’s. They charge a $14.99 monthly membership fee and delivery fees are $9.99 for orders under $50 and free for those above $50. You can only access Amazon Fresh if you have an Amazon Prime membership, and you get to choose between attended and Doorstep delivery, whichever works for you.

3. Jet

Jet’s services are simple to give you a more hassle-free experience, no order minimum and you can schedule your delivery time as it suits you. They offer everything you can access in their physical store plus their private label Unique J. They also bring your groceries from local favorites like Van Leuween, Pat LeFrieda, and Gotham Greens. Create a free Jet account and start adding items to your cart. They charge a $5.95 delivery fee and offer daily low prices incentives.

4. PeaPod

PeaPod serves not only NYC but 23 other large cities. Download their free app, sign up for an account and start shopping! Their site enables you to immediately fill your cart with the items you regularly buy without having to search all over again. Their delivery fee reduces with increasing size, so it suits bulk buyers better. Look out for the red tag where they announce regular offers and coupons.

Conclusion

These service providers enable you to shop from the comfort of your home, and gives you offers that may not be available through traditional grocery shopping. Their team of dedicated shoppers helps you focus on planning your meals rather than buy their components.

Meal Delivery services are also quite popular these days, check out our article about one of the biggest players in this market…

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
NewyorkStreetfood.com

NewyorkStreetfood.com

New York City, NY
573
Followers
89
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

NewYorkStreetFood.com, or NYSF as it’s better known in NYC, highlights the great quality and variety of New York's food scene. We provide a resource for New Yorkers and tourists alike to find the best gourmet food trucks, carts, and restaurants in the greater NYC area. NYSF keeps evolving, keeping pace with New York’s ever-changing food scene. We have new and talented writers who visit NYC’s tastiest food joints and write about their culinary adventure, for you to enjoy...

 https://newyorkstreetfood.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Freshdirect#Fresh Food#Food Drink#Freshdirect#Organic#Maple Hill Creamery#Amazon#Peapod Peapod#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Delivery Service
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
news3lv.com

New local food delivery service launches in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new food delivery service called “LOCO Las Vegas,” is now up and running in Southern Nevada. “We decided to form this co-op to combat the egregious practices and predatory nature of the current food delivery options,” Tacotarian co-founder Kristen Corral said. “The main incentive is going to be for restaurants. Lower commissions – about half of what they’re paying on the other platforms.”
New York City, NYPosted by
The Virtuous Vee

3 Good Sports Bars in New York City

The United States is slowly going back to normal life after the prolonged pandemic and you can finally go out to enjoy a beer, watch a game and cheer for your team. By going out, your are also supporting a local business that was almost broken-down in the past year.
Grocery & SupermaketKankakee Daily Journal

An overview (and review) of grocery delivery

Dear Jill: What are your thoughts about ordering groceries from home for delivery or pick-up? Can one be specific, say on brand names, the amount, size, thickness & pounds (especially meats & poultry), only fresh produce (no overripe or bruised fruit), payment method and so on? What about sales/discount prices and coupons? What if you are not satisfied? And, do you tip a delivery person? — Ed G.
Kosciusko, MSbreezynews.com

New food delivery/order service comes to Kosciusko

A new online food delivery service is now operating in Kosciusko. Residents can now get their food order through Waitr. The Kosciusko Attala Partnership made the announcement on its Facebook page. Waitr is a service similar to Uber or Lyft, but for food. How it works is you place an...
Grocery & SupermaketBusiness Insider

DoorDash And Albertsons Partner To Offer Grocery Delivery

(RTTNews) - Logistics company DoorDash (DASH) Monday announced a partnership with grocery chain Albertsons Companies (ACI) to offer on-demand grocery delivery from nearly 2,000 Albertsons stores across the country including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and more from the DoorDash marketplace app. Customers can now order groceries and essentials on-demand for delivery...
Economygrocerydive.com

Uber buys remainder of grocery delivery firm Cornershop

Uber is acquiring the remaining 47% in grocery delivery firm Cornershop in an all-stock transaction, according to the ride-hailing company’s latest 8-K filing. The transaction is expected to close next month. Uber announced it would acquire a majority stake in Chile-based Cornershop in October 2019 and launched U.S. grocery delivery...
Industrybrides.com

Best Cookie Delivery Services

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Whether you’re looking for a great way to say, “Will you be my bridesmaid?” or “Thanks for coming to my...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Drone Retail Delivery Services

The DroneUp service provider has become Walmart's newest partner. To help the retail giant in its continued efforts to deliver goods to its customers quickly, DroneUp and Walmart launched a trial of deliveries of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits last year. After safely completing the DroneUp trial process, Walmart invested in...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Gourmet Charcuterie Delivery Services

Spread by Fig Tree is located in Toronto, Ontario, and features same-day or next-day charcuterie spread delivery in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The Palestinian-owned company boasts made-to-order spreads in a range of sizes to accommodate customers' needs. The Spread experience is rooted in quality. Using the finest local ingredients,...
New York City, NYPosted by
NewyorkStreetfood.com

10 Places To Buy Edible CBD In New York

New York City.Photo by Andreas Kruck on Unsplash.com. CBD products are the talk of the town in today’s time. But none are so more widespread in its variants other than the edible types. Perhaps you haven’t tried it out yet for yourself; we so do think that you have at least heard of it from people who talk up certain such products. It helps you relax, it eases your mind, it renders you to sleep better, and you can all do that without getting high. You can hear so many good things about CBD, but that statement is what we think best promote its products. CBD can give you tons of health benefits, and it does not make you high – which is the precise reason why you can now find tons of CBD-infused foods and drinks available today, both online and offline.
Food & DrinksTechCrunch

Rohlik raises $119M at a $1.2B valuation to grow its 2-hour grocery delivery service in Europe

Rohlik, a Czech startup that has built an online grocery ordering and delivery business selling grocery fare — which it procures itself wholesale, or in partnership with established businesses, combining that with items sourced from local small businesses — has picked up €100 million ($119 million at today’s rates). This Series C investment values Rohlik at €1 billion ($1.2 billion).
New York City, NYPosted by
NewyorkStreetfood.com

How to Find Healthy Fast Food in New York

Street Food in NYC.Photo by Arthur Osipyan on Unsplash.com. Fast food and healthy food are like two opposite ends of a pole. The thought of finding healthy fast food may seem paradoxical, but you gotta hand it to the New Yorkers for their innovativeness. For the on-the-go denizens of the city that never sleeps, healthy fast food is like a breath of fresh air. Convenient eating and healthy living can get along after all.