Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Eric Kennedy's Home Run Keeps Championship Dream Alive In Texas' Win Over Tennessee

By Zach Dimmitt
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfal7_0acT7UEE00

Eric Kennedy is not known for his power. Then again, the flair for theatrics is too contagious to pass up in Omaha, Neb. at the College World Series, right?

A little over a week following his walk-off double against South Florida in the Austin Super Regionals, Kennedy ignited the Longhorns' offensive spark as the No.2 Longhorns (48-16) defeated No. 3 Tennessee, 8-4.

"Eric has earned the right to be a starter. And he earned the right to fail and struggle," Texas coach David Pierce said. "And so now his confidence is back. And we are definitely happy that he's seeing the ball well and helping this team win."

The Vols' (50-18) claimed a 2-0 early in the second inning with back-to-back hits off of Tristan Stevens, placing Texas in another deficit early. On Sunday against Mississippi State, Ty Madden's fourth inning struggles led to a 2-1 defeat.

Kennedy's newfound stardom bloomed once more. With a pair of runners and a two-strike count, the left fielder cranked one over the right field fence to watch it bang against the concerte, Texas the 3-2 lead for his fourth home run of the season.

"He threw me all fastballs," Kennedy said. "I don't know how many pitches it was prior to the home run, six or seven fastballs. So I had my timing down. The pitch before I fouled that off. Luckily he left one right over the middle plate and I was ready for it, having seen several fastballs throughout the at-bat."

Momentum had changed in the blink of an eye. Despite a fourth inning response from the volatile Vol's offense to tie the game 4-4, the Longhorns kept fighting, this time relying on Tanner Witt.

The "real" UT kept delivering the punches, sending the other orange school back to the dugout with no avail.

A fourth inning swing from catch Silas Ardoin plated two Longhorns to make it 6-4. Back-to-back singles from Mike Antico and Cam Williams allowed Ardoin to score and cushion the lead.

Yet, it was the bat of Kennedy paired with precise decision-making that sealed the victory for Texas in the end.

"I just thought we did a great job of competing all day, from top to bottom," Pierce said. "We had so many stars, so many guys that stepped up today. That's what we needed."

Kennedy singled in the sixth before swiping third base with Antico at the plate. That stolen base made him the first Texas player with a home run and stolen base in a CWS game since Brooks Kieschnick in 1992.

A wild pitch from Redmond Walsh allowed Kennedy to jog into home, adding insurance and taking the life out of Tennessee's comeback. Texas will now prepare to face the loser of Thursday's game between Mississippi State and Virginia.

And the clutch production of Kennedy? That will be needed if Texas wants to end its dream season with a title returning to Austin.

"We're here for a reason," Kennedy said. "But just stay loose and if we play our game not many people are going to be able to beat us."

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Recruiting: NFL Scout on Arch Manning vs. Trevor Lawrence

What do you think of the Longhorns' chances in the College World Series? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
184
Followers
461
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Mississippi State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
City
Omaha, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns Recruiting#The College World Series#Longhornscountry Com#Fan Nation#Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas' Ricky Williams: 'I Wouldn’t Have Won Heisman Without' Marijuana

From the second he arrived on campus, it was evident he would be a star. How much so? Well, he won a Heisman in 1998 and is Texas' all-time leading rusher. But there's so much more than meets the eye with Ricky Williams, perhaps one of the faces of Texas football. In recent years, he's found a calling in business, working on developing his own strain of cannabis called 'Highsmith'.
Wayne, PADelaware County Daily Times

Summer Sports: Wells' home run keeps Wayne on winning path

Wayne used the long ball to rally for a 7-5 victory over Aston Valley Monday night in the Delco League. Steven Wells slugged a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 5-4 deficit. Brian Kane pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to save the victory for Jack Cossa.
Texas StateBurnt Orange Nation

Texas surges past Virginia in 6-2 win to remain alive

A weather delay that lasted more than three and a half hours resulted in the latest start for a College World Series game since 1997, forcing the Texas Longhorns to pull out a 6-2 win against the Virginia Cavaliers at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha in the early hours of Friday morning.
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler makes Team USA U19 roster

Kennedy Chandler is one of 12 players who made the 2021 USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup Team roster. Tennessee’s fives-star freshman point guard, who made the cut after trying out for the team in Fort Worth, Texas, will represent his country while playing in Latvia July 3-11, in the FIBA U19 World Cup.
College Sportsvucommodores.com

Wild Finish Keeps Vandy's Season Alive

OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt got off the deck Wednesday for one of the most-improbable wins in its postseason history. Down 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the Commodores scratched across two runs, the final one coming on a wild pitch to Carter Young that allowed Spencer Jones to race home with the winning run – the sophomore, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter, had his jersey ripped off in the chaotic celebration.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas' Melendez Mashes Home Run Late, Secures CWS Win Over Bulldogs

One swing can change the game. If you don't think so, ask the Mississippi State's Brad Cumbest in the eighth inning Friday night. If you still don't think so, ask Ivan Melendez one frame later. Less than a day after knocking in the lead run against Virginia, Melendez's three-run home run secured the 8-5 win for Texas (50-16) and forced another elimination game against Mississippi State (47-17).
Texas Statewtaw.com

Texas Stays Alive at CWS With win over Virgina

Texas Baseball outlasted Virginia (and a lengthy weather delay), to win 6-2 and stay alive in the College World Series. The Longhorns advance to take on Mississippi State, who beat them earlier in the tournament. First-pitch is Friday at 6 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. But first, Vanderbilt...
BaseballWAAY-TV

Home runs power Trash Pandas over Lookouts in 9-6 win

The Trash Pandas ended a rough road trip with a much-needed win. Rocket City defeated Chattanooga 9-6 on Sunday thanks to a hitting showcase. The Trash Pandas crushed five home runs and tallied 17 hits in the win. Mitch Nay, who has been red-hot lately, pounded two long balls to...
Texas Statekmaland.com

CWS Recap (6/24): No. 2 Texas stays alive with win over Virginia

(Omaha) -- No. 2 Texas stayed alive late Thursday night with a 6-2 victory over Brian O’Connor’s Virginia team. The St. Albert alum was ousted from the tournament after a Cinderella-like run to Omaha. The Longhorns broke a 2-all tie in the eighth with an RBI hit by Ivan Melendez and then added to it with a three-run ninth.
Norwalk, IAkniakrls.com

Norwalk Finishes LHC Championship Run with Win Over P.C.

The defending 3A baseball state champions finished the week clinching the Little Hawkeye Conference title, as Norwalk claimed a 7-1 win over Pella Christian, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Thursday. It was the final league game for both the Warriors and Eagles, and started with the road team scoring...
MLBHawaii Tribune-Herald

Bows’ baseball alum keeps the dream alive in independent league

Whatever happens for David Noworyta during his ongoing playing career, this is where he belongs. Baseball is a huge part of his story. The son of the Phillies’ special assistant to player development, Noworyta can never forget being in the home clubhouse when Philadelphia clinched the 2008 World Series, the organization’s first championship in 28 years.
Toledo, OHColumbus Dispatch

Toledo Mud Hens hit three home runs in 7-3 win over Columbus Clippers

Previous game: Mud Hens 7, Clippers 3, Tuesday at Toledo. Recap: Toledo hit three home runs and jumped to a 6-1 lead in handing Triston McKenzie his first Triple-A loss. McKenzie (1-1), down from Cleveland to work on his control, allowed three runs on seven hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked one and allowed two of the home runs. Cam Hill relieved McKenzie and allowed three runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning. Isaac Paredes, Aderlin Rodriguez and Jacob Robson homered for the Mud Hens. The Clippers had triples from Nolan Jones and Andres Gimenez.

Comments / 1

Community Policy