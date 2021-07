The Boston Celtics announced via press release the official hire of former Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka as the franchise’s 18th head coach Monday morning. The Portland, Oregon native played seven seasons in the NBA and 12 in various leagues as a player before joining San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff as an assistant in 2012. Udoka has since served in that role with the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently the Nets, where he worked as a defensive specialist. He has also coached with Team USA. “It’s an honor to be a part of the historic Celtics franchise. Coaching this talented roster and working alongside Brad makes it an ideal situation,” said Udoka via the release.