HARSANYI, Boaz - Harassment and 2 additional charges
The LBPD had filed a criminal complaint against Boaz HARSANYI, age 41, of Bellmore NY for Harassment, Terroristic Threats and Stalking. On 06/03/2021, The LBPD received a call from a resident of the 300 block of East Main Street who reported that HARSANYI was harassing and threating them. The resident and HARASANYI are considered family or household members. The Harassment and threats were in the form of voice mail messages that occurred between 06/01/2021 and 06/03/2021. The messages continued after HARSANYI was warned against his behavior. HARSANYI will be summoned to appear in court.