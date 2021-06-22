HARSANYI, Boaz - Harassment and 2 additional charges

Newtown Township, PA - In November of 2020, Newtown Township Police were contacted by various local residents who reported to be victims of check fraud. Each victim had mailed their checks on the same particular date, using the outside mail collection box at the Newtown Post Office, located at 20 Terry Drive. During the course of the investigation, Detectives learned that one of the victim's checks had been altered to increase the dollar amount on the check and the party name that the check was to be paid to was changed to the name Jamrya Brimley. Bank records later confirmed that the check had been deposited into the personal bank account of 32-year old Jamyra Brimley of Patterson, New Jersey and that the funds were then depleted from Brimley's account via purchases and online banking transfers. On June 24, 2021, Brimley surrendered herself for arrest and was arraigned by MDJ Michael Petrucci. Bail was set at $75,000, unsecured, and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim in this case.