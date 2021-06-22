Cancel
HARSANYI, Boaz - Harassment and 2 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

The LBPD had filed a criminal complaint against Boaz HARSANYI, age 41, of Bellmore NY for Harassment, Terroristic Threats and Stalking. On 06/03/2021, The LBPD received a call from a resident of the 300 block of East Main Street who reported that HARSANYI was harassing and threating them. The resident and HARASANYI are considered family or household members. The Harassment and threats were in the form of voice mail messages that occurred between 06/01/2021 and 06/03/2021. The messages continued after HARSANYI was warned against his behavior. HARSANYI will be summoned to appear in court.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
Watauga Democrat

Borlase picks up additional charge in jail

BOONE — Tristan Noah Borlase is facing an additional charge after a fight in jail on June 10. Borlase, 20, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after an altercation with another inmate, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Major Kelly Redmond said. According to the charge’s warrant, Borlase allegedly punched, Steven Lynn Greer, 53, in the face and kneed him in the chest.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Cruz, Paul Jr. - (1) count of Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
West Chester, PAcrimewatchpa.com

MONDRAGON HERNANDEZ, Rodolfo - 18-2701(a1) Simple Assault and 3 additional charges

On 06/24/21 at approximately 5:00PM WCPD was dispatched to the area of 100 block of E. Miner St., West Chester, PA for the report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female who sustained a laceration to her face as a result of an assault. After an investigation Rodolfo Mondragon Hernandez, a 44 year old Hispanic male out of Landenberg, PA, was taken into custody and charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. Hernandez was transported to Chester County Prison for arraignment and is awaiting a preliminary hearing at District Court 15-1-04.
West Grove, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Perez-Jimenez, Francisco Javier - Simple assault; Harassment and 1 additional charge

Francisco J. Perez-Jimenez, age 25, of West Grove, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Harassment, and Disorderly Conduct, following a domestic disturbance. The incident occurred on Tuesday June 8, 2021 at 7:28 p.m., in the 200 block of Willow Street, in West Grove Borough. Upon arrival, the victim was observed to be bleeding from the mouth and stated that Perez-Jimenez had hit her in the face during an argument. Perez-Jimenez was taken into custody and transported to the Chester County Prison for processing and arraignment. He was committed after failing to post bail. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Ludwig, William K - (18)2701(A)(1)Simple assault and 1 additional charge

Police responded to Trenton Road in the area of Marie's Kozy Korner on June 19th around 2:45 am for a report of a female who was assaulted. Police met with the victim reported an altercation with her boyfriend, William Ludwig, who was trying to leave the area in a vehicle after drinking, struck the victim causing minor injuries. He had left the scene prior to police arrival and later turned himself in. He was arrested and charged.
New Holland, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Kostingo, Thomas Peter - (1) Count of Theft By Unlawful Taking (F3) and 5 additional charges

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 10:45am NHPD officers were dispatched to a restaurant located in the 500 Block of East Main Street (New Holland Borough) for a vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim stated that he went in the restaurant to quickly order something and had let his truck run. He stated that it had been stolen by the time he came back out. While officers were speaking with the victim they were approached by staff who stated that a male had ordered a drink and left without paying for it. Surveillance video showed the same male getting into the victims truck and leaving.
West Grove, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gabriel-Sanchez, Mario - Simple Assault and 1 additional charge

Mario Gabriel-Sanchez, age 20, of West Grove, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault and Possession of a Controlled Substance, following a domestic disturbance. The incident occurred on Wednesday June 9, 2021 at 6:43 p.m., in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, in West Grove Borough. The victim was observed to have injuries to her face. Gabriel-Sanchez was taken into custody and during the search incident to arrest, found to have suspected cocaine in his pocket. He was transported to the Chester County Prison for processing and arraignment. He was committed after failing to post bail. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.
Kennett Square, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gordon, Jovone Larome - (3) Count Robbery and 3 additional charges

The Kennett Square Police Department arrested Gordon, Jovone Larome on Monday June 28th, 2021. Issuing Authority: Kennett Square Police Department. On March 5, 2020 at 8:29AM Officers were dispatched for a robbery which occurred at the S&T Bank, in the 200 block of East Cypress Street, Kennett Square Borough. A male suspect walked in, jumped over the counter and demanded the tellers turn over the money in their drawers. The male subject then fled in a vehicle that was waiting in the bank parking lot. After further investigations and DNA Analysis from objects located in said vehicle (received on 3/8/21), Kennett Square Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify Jovone Gordon and another male as the defendants in this incident. An arrest warrant was issued for Jovone Gordon April 8 and Ivin Cornelious and on April 7, 2021.
Collegeville, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Peterson, Andrew Robert - (1 count) Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI (F2) and 5 additional charges

The North Coventry Twp. Police Department is announcing the arrest of Andrew R. Peterson of Collegeville, PA. Peterson was the operator of a 2020 Nissan Sentra, black in color that crossed over the center line of S. Hanover St. and struck a 2006 Hyundai Elantra being operated by Mary L. Gatta of Pottstown, PA in a head-on collision that occurred on 06/15/2021. Through the course of investigation, Peterson was found to have 3 prior convictions for DUI which is reflected in the charging document. Peterson is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of this crash and was taken into custody after being medically cleared from Reading Hospital in Reading, PA. Peterson was arraigned by District Court Judge John Hipple at DC 15-3-01. Bail was set in the amount of $50,000.00 cash. Peterson was remanded to the Chester County Prison. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 8, 2021. The victim Mary L. Gatta remains in critical condition at Reading Hospital.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Brown, Jayquan Steven - Strangulation and 2 additional charges

On June 26, 2021 at 1145 hrs., the East Pennsboro Township police was dispatched to the 100 block of State Highway, Enola for an active domestic. The investigation revealed that Jayquan Brown threw the victim to the ground, grabbed her by the throat and the victim was having difficulty breathing. Officers also located several bruises on the victim's arms during the domestic incident. Brown was arrested and taken to Cumberland County prison. A preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.
Montgomery County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Piccola, Michael Christopher - (18)3701(A)(1)(II) Robbery and 9 additional charges

On June 28, 2021, Michael Piccola was arrested and charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, Unlawful Restraint, Possessing an Instrument of Crime, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Harassment, for the robbery of the convenience store that occurred on June 21, 2021. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Maureen Coggins and is currently incarcerated at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $75,000 cash bail. Michael Piccola's preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM at District Court 38-1-18 in front of MDJ Andrea Duffy.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Straneva , Christopher P. - CC 2706 A1 Terroristic Threats (M1) and 1 additional charge

On 06/17/2021 the defendant Christopher P. Straneva threatened to kill the security guard at 2 Bushnell St. the High Rise Apartments. Officers made contact with Straneva just as he was going to enter the rear doors of the building. Officers found Straneva with a large hunting knife and he was making threats toward the security guard as he was taken into custody. Straneva was arraigned and remanded to McKean County Jail.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Lerew, Daryl E - 1 count Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

On July 3rd, 2021, at 0108 hours, Carlisle Borough Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Croghan Drive, Carlisle Borough, for an active domestic. When Officers arrived on scene, Daryl LEREW was located in the front yard on top of a female, pinning her down. Once separated, the female had visible injuries sustained from being head butted by LEREW when he was on top of her. LEREW was placed under arrest and transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.
Newtown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Brimley, Jamyra S - Forgery and 4 additional charges

Newtown Township, PA - In November of 2020, Newtown Township Police were contacted by various local residents who reported to be victims of check fraud. Each victim had mailed their checks on the same particular date, using the outside mail collection box at the Newtown Post Office, located at 20 Terry Drive. During the course of the investigation, Detectives learned that one of the victim's checks had been altered to increase the dollar amount on the check and the party name that the check was to be paid to was changed to the name Jamrya Brimley. Bank records later confirmed that the check had been deposited into the personal bank account of 32-year old Jamyra Brimley of Patterson, New Jersey and that the funds were then depleted from Brimley's account via purchases and online banking transfers. On June 24, 2021, Brimley surrendered herself for arrest and was arraigned by MDJ Michael Petrucci. Bail was set at $75,000, unsecured, and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim in this case.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

HAGGERTY, John Dale - criminal mischief and 1 additional charge

The LBPD filed a criminal complaint against John Dale HAGGERTY, age 44, of Lititz for Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass. On 05/04/2021, employees of a business in the 200 block of South Broad Street reported that a company vehicle had been vandalized causing $1,331 dollars in damage. Surveillance from the business showed that a male entered the business property on 04/29/2021 between 6am and 7am and damaged the vehicle. Through the investigation it was determined that the male seen in the surveillance was HAGGERTY.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Hutcherson, Derrick - (1 count) Criminal Attempt Homicide and 6 additional charges

On Monday, June 28, 2021, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an attempted criminal homicide in the 5300 block of Manayunk Road. After a near 36 hours standoff, Derrick Hutcherson was taken into custody and charged with numerous criminal charges to include attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. Hutcherson was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge, Joseph Lindsey, and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $3,000,000.00 bail.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Stavish, Stephen Gauge - (2) Counts of Aggravated Assault (F2) and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and related Charges - 21-06240, July 2nd, 2021, 1918 1/2 Newberry St - Stephen Gauge Stavish, M/27, was charged with the above offenses after engaging in an altercation with a female victim inside the above residence. Following this altercation, Stavish followed the victim outside, produced a firearm, fired several shots toward the victim and her acquaintance, striking the area within a few feet of them, and retreated into the residence. Officers were already in the area as STAVISH fired outside, and upon hearing the gunfire were able to quickly respond and establish a perimeter. Numerous attempts were made to establish contact with STAVISH, and at 12:07 am STAVISH exited the residence before surrendering to officers without further incident.
Law Enforcementcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Gandy, Weslia c - 780-113 (a )(31) Possession of Marijuana and 1 additional charge

On June 29, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Weslia Gandy was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On February 5, 2020 at 1:50 AM, a green Ford Windstar pulled out in front of a Lower Allen Township Police officer. The vehicle was stopped and the driver identified as Weslia Gandy. Gandy was driving on a suspended license. While interacting with Gandy, the officer observed a grinder on the passenger floor of the vehicle. The grinder contained marijuana. Charges were filed on Gandy. She failed to show up for her hearing and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

