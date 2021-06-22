Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

KNAPP, Trey Allen - Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and 1 additional charge

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

The LBPD arrested Trey Allen KNAPP, age 33, of Mount Joy for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Registration and Certificate of Title Required. On 05/15/2021 at around 11:53pm, an Officer stopped the vehicle KNAPP was driving in the 700 block of South Broad Street after observing unsafe driving and noticing that the registration of the vehicle had expired in January of 2021. Officers subsequently discovered that KNAPP was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody. KNAPP provided samples of his blood and laboratory analysis indicated KNAPP had a BAC of .19%. KNAPP will be summoned to appear in court.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
