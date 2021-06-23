New Law Will Take Loud Motorcycles & Cars Off Hudson Valley Roads
Obnoxiously loud cars and motorcycles with modified mufflers may soon be a thing of the past in the Hudson Valley. New legislation has been proposed that would put noise restrictions on vehicles and force police cars to be equipped with decibel sensing meters. The bill, sponsored by New York state senator Andrew Gounardes, is aimed at thwarting local motorists who trick out their cars to be louder than legally allowed.hudsonvalleypost.com