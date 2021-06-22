Pasco teenager chased by police, arrested for domestic violence stabbing

PASCO, Wash. — A teenager was arrested early on Monday morning after allegedly stabbing a victim in a domestic violence-qualifying relationship and running from the cops. According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, 18-year-old Kevin Mauricio Contreras was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21. He was located and apprehended for allegedly stabbing his victim on the 1900-block of Parkview Blvd shortly before 2:00 a.m. Authorities identified the relationship between the suspect and the victim as being in “a DV-qualifying relationship with Contreras.”