17 cars badly damaged at an independent car dealership in Galway

It's Monday morning, after a nice, long weekend. You open up your car auction and what do you find, yet another key is missing. This scenario may seem unlikely, but that is not the case. In fact, many auto auctions experience this problem. Many consider this problem "normal" and "inevitable," but it doesn't have to be like that. Using simple and convenient solutions, these annoying problems can be avoidable, and you can go on your nice weekend without having to worry about car theft. Car key security tags are a great solution to attach each cars' keys to the steering wheel. This ensures the keys or anything small can't be lost, making it harder for these annoying problems to happen. This solution for security measures is greatly recommended.