17 cars badly damaged at an independent car dealership in Galway

By Justin Kavanagh
myvehicle.ie
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardaí are investigating a scene of mayhem at a car yard in Galway after a car careered off the road and crashed through the fencing of a car sales yard injuring the driver and damaging 17 cars. The dramatic pictures highlight the severity of the crash in Headford at the...

www.myvehicle.ie
