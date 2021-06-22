Always - Expanded

Welcome to the second day of voting in the 2021 SpoilerTV Character Cup. We had an interesting mix of close races and blowouts in round 1A with the lead changing hands for several characters throughout the day. In the end, the following characters advanced to the next round: Michaela Stone, Chloe Decker, Buffy Summers, Clark Kent, June Osborne, and Marty Deeks. Every vote counts so don’t forget to pass the word. In our prediction contest, we had several people get 5 out of 6 polls correct - Tylen, Elvis, caomyl, TheDane5, Ella, A, and several no names. Congrats to you all! My brackets are already a mess!