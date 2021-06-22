Always - Expanded

I’m not sure why I thought that The Tomorrow War was based on a young adult novel, but I’m glad I did, because it allowed me to approach the material with the concessions that I typically offer YA adaptations. What I mean is that the film has a fair amount of cheese, and a certain look to it that, had I known it was an original script, probably would have felt even more silly than it already does. We can get into that shortly, but as it stands, I found The Tomorrow War to be quite enjoyable, even with the knowledge that the accidental goofiness within is not the result of a younger target audience combined with the structural difficulties inherent to adapting a novel. It’s far from a perfect flick by any means, but as far as mostly-family-friendly blockbuster actioners go, it’s legit.