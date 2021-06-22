Hancock - Joan Andrea Kessler, 66, of Hancock, MD, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Hagerstown, MD. Born June 24, 1954, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Leo Miller and Gloria (Cavanaugh) Miller. Joan was of the Catholic faith. She was co-owner of the Apple Tree Inn in Hancock. Her greatest passion was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan is survived by husband of 44 years, Larry Lee Kessler; daughter, Rachel Kessler; two sons, Bruce Hinegardner and wife Beth and Larry E. Kessler and wife Lauren; twin sister, Janice Rothstein and husband Gary; sister, Gloria Smitty; three brothers, Leo Miller and wife Bonnie, John Miller, and Joe Miller and wife Karen; grandchildren, Bruce, Branden, Alexis, Christian, Jamie, Regan and Hunter; and great-grandchildren, Bruce and Brynn. The family will receive friends at the Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., Clear Spring, MD on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For the convenience of friends, you may visit the funeral home after noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.thompsonfhinc.com. Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to serve the family.