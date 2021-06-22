Cancel
Hagerstown, MD

Percy Lee Shumaker, Jr.

heraldmailmedia.com
 17 days ago

Hagerstown - Percy Lee Shumaker, Jr.,56, loving husband, father and son, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown. Born October 9, 1964 in Sharpsburg, Md. he was the son of Dorothy A. Gatrell) Shumaker and the late, Percy L. Shumaker, Sr. In addition to his father he also was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Long; a brother in law, Robert "Bob" Long and his grandparents, aunts and uncles. Percy retired as a foreman for his fathers business, Shumaker's Concrete and masonry. He was a member of the New Hope Alliance Church, Williamsport, Md. He enjoyed fishing and drag racing and was an old car enthusiast, especially Mopars. Percy is survived by his loving wife, of 31 years, Linda S. (Lucas) Shumaker; two loving children,Percy L. Shumaker, III and Michaela A. Shumaker; a brother, James G. "Jimmy" Shumaker; close family friend Dee Vaughn Wetzel and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-8 P.M.

