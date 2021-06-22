Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

FATAL CRASH ON I-69

 15 days ago

About 11:30 am a 60-year-old male driving a small pickup loaded with unsecured scrap metal was stopped in the moving lane of traffic on the northbound feeder of I-69 south of Kingwood Drive. A distracted teen, traveling at highway speed slammed into the rear of the pickup driving it several hundred yards down the feeder. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. Houston Police notified Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Dunn who responded to the scene. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Houston Police are continuing the investigation. The feeder reopened just after 4 pm.

