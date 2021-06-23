Bay Area city to limit days residents can water their lawns
The city of Sonoma announced drastic drought measures Tuesday that will require residents and business owners to cut water use by 20% beginning July 1. The City Council voted 4-0 Monday in favor of declaring a stage 2 water storage and implementing the second phase of the city's contingency plan to meet state-mandated requirements to reduce diversions from the Russian River from July 1 through mid-December by 20% compared to the same period in 2020, the city said in a statement.www.sfgate.com