Tom Perez launches Maryland governor bid

Tom Perez addresses the final night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention. | Tannen Maury/Pool via AP

Tom Perez, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee and former Labor secretary under Barack Obama, launched a bid for Maryland governor on Wednesday morning.

POLITICO first reported that Perez would launch a bid on Tuesday evening.

The gubernatorial election in 2022 will be an open contest because Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term-limited.

Perez kicked off his campaign with a video talking about his roots in the state and highlighting his service in the Obama administration, which features footage of the former president at the White House podium praising his work as Labor secretary.

Maryland represents perhaps Democrats’ best chance of flipping a gubernatorial seat in 2022. The state voted for President Joe Biden by over 30 points in 2020.

Perez, a resident of Takoma Park, a close-in D.C. suburb, did not immediately respond to a voicemail or email asking for a comment at contact information listed for him at a law firm he started at last month .

What does the field look like: The Democratic gubernatorial primary in the state is expected to be an incredibly crowded contest.

Already, several candidates have declared their bids: Rushern Baker, the former Prince George's County executive, state Comptroller Peter Franchot; former state Attorney General Doug Gansler; John King Jr., a former education secretary under Obama; author Wes Moore; Mike Rosenbaum, a Baltimore businessman; Jon Baron, a former nonprofit executive; and Ashwani Jain, a former Montgomery County Council candidate.

Perez served for four years as the head of the DNC, taking the helm of a beleaguered national party three months after Hillary Clinton’s surprise loss to former President Donald Trump. Before he served as Labor secretary under Obama, he was head of the Department of Justice civil rights division, as well as state Labor secretary and a member of the Montgomery County Council.

On the Republican side, current state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has declared a bid. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford declined to run to succeed Hogan.

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele has also floated a bid.