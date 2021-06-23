Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Tom Perez launches Maryland governor bid

By Ruby Cramer , Sarah Ferris and Zach Montellaro
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YR2JD_0acT4NGA00
Tom Perez addresses the final night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention. | Tannen Maury/Pool via AP

Updated: 06/23/2021 10:12 AM EDT

Tom Perez, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee and former Labor secretary under Barack Obama, launched a bid for Maryland governor on Wednesday morning.

POLITICO first reported that Perez would launch a bid on Tuesday evening.

The gubernatorial election in 2022 will be an open contest because Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term-limited.

Perez kicked off his campaign with a video talking about his roots in the state and highlighting his service in the Obama administration, which features footage of the former president at the White House podium praising his work as Labor secretary.

Maryland represents perhaps Democrats’ best chance of flipping a gubernatorial seat in 2022. The state voted for President Joe Biden by over 30 points in 2020.

Perez, a resident of Takoma Park, a close-in D.C. suburb, did not immediately respond to a voicemail or email asking for a comment at contact information listed for him at a law firm he started at last month .

What does the field look like: The Democratic gubernatorial primary in the state is expected to be an incredibly crowded contest.

Already, several candidates have declared their bids: Rushern Baker, the former Prince George's County executive, state Comptroller Peter Franchot; former state Attorney General Doug Gansler; John King Jr., a former education secretary under Obama; author Wes Moore; Mike Rosenbaum, a Baltimore businessman; Jon Baron, a former nonprofit executive; and Ashwani Jain, a former Montgomery County Council candidate.

Perez served for four years as the head of the DNC, taking the helm of a beleaguered national party three months after Hillary Clinton’s surprise loss to former President Donald Trump. Before he served as Labor secretary under Obama, he was head of the Department of Justice civil rights division, as well as state Labor secretary and a member of the Montgomery County Council.

On the Republican side, current state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has declared a bid. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford declined to run to succeed Hogan.

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele has also floated a bid.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
6K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Secretary, MD
City
Takoma Park, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Steele
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Rushern Baker
Person
John King Jr.
Person
Boyd Rutherford
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Ap#Labor#White House#Democratic#Dnc#The Department Of Justice#Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

Hear voicemails Giuliani left Arizona officials after election

New records show reported behind-the-scenes efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure Arizona election officials into helping him retain the presidency in 2020. The Arizona Republic, a Phoenix newspaper, obtained new records and voicemails showing how Trump and his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tried to pressure Maricopa County supervisors overseeing the election results.
Presidential Electionmarylandmatters.org

Jon Baron Launches Gubernatorial Bid

Jon Baron, a nonprofit executive who worked on Capitol Hill for years, officially launched his 2022 gubernatorial campaign Monday. Baron hasn’t run for office before, but hopes his evidence-based policy approach and lengthy government resume will appeal to voters. He worked for the Defense Department during the Clinton administration, and later served on boards and commissions under both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. He founded and ran the Coalition for Evidence-Based Policy, and also worked as a vice president at the policy-based philanthropy organization Arnold Ventures.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Donald Trump stages Florida rally, decrying New York charges

Donald Trump is set to return to the campaign stage, if not the campaign trail, on Saturday with a rally in Sarasota, Florida. There are no national elections in the US this year but the former president maintains a grip on the Republican party ahead of the 2022 midterms and is toying with a run for the presidency in 2024, despite gathering legal problems in New York and elsewhere.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: “This Bill Does Not Suppress”

This week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressed ahead with a select committee after legislation establishing a bipartisan, independent panel made up of experts outside Congress to further investigate the events that unfolded on January 6th at the Capitol. Fox News Congressional Correspondent, Chad Pergram, explains what to expect from the latest investigation into the insurrection.