The WCV softball team now knows who they’ll be facing for the postseason. The Wildcats will be in Class 2A Region 3 and they’ll be up against a team they have yet to meet in the 2021 campaign. WCV will be going up against the Wolverines of Nodaway Valley. This will provide an interesting early game in the regionals. The Wildcats will be going up against a Nodaway Valley team that has been consistently floating around .500 all season. The first pitch of the regional game will be at 7pm in Greenfield.