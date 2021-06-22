Beth Morrison and National Sawdust Collaborate on a “21st-Century Liederabend”

On the subject of John Luther Adams, the transplanted sometime Alaskan resident shaper of environmental soundscapes, I’m finding that you have to take his music on a case-by-case basis. There have been some mesmerizing longform works of lasting beauty offset by arid marathons that have been a pain to sit through, with others that fall somewhere between the poles of ecstasy and boredom. It all depends on the quality of inspiration of the basic material, or perhaps the state of mind, body, and mood that listeners with different nervous systems happen to be in at a given time.