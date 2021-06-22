Cancel
Beth Morrison and National Sawdust Collaborate on a “21st-Century Liederabend”

By Michael Zwiebach
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer Beth Morrison and composer Paola Prestini have been collaborators since 2009 on what they call “21st-century liederabends.” For those of you in the know, Franz Schubert’s friends basically invented this idea of bringing a group of friends together to perform the composer’s songs over the course of an evening, interspersed with conversation. For Morrison and Prestini, the idea was to take the model of creative collaboration and idea sharing and “imbue them with an egalitarian, forward-thinking spirit.”

