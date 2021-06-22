Cancel
Telluride, CO

Thanks, Green Grant Program

The Daily Planet
 15 days ago

As we know, historic houses can be drafty. As we also know, from the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory that Kim Wheels at EcoAction Partners had been analyzing for the last 10 years for our region, residential buildings account for emitting the greatest carbon emission in our community, before transportation and waste. The Blue House in Telluride, a designated historic building on East Columbia, has attempted to green up in various ways — we have conducted two professional energy audits on the house, signed up for Green Blocks through SMPA, choosing to use renewable energy options for electricity used, and we have weatherized and updated appliances to ENERGY STAR. But still, if the house is drafty, and the heat is flying out the cracks, these efforts fall short of making much of an efficiency impact.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Kim Wheels#Ecoaction Partners#The Blue House#Green Blocks#Smpa#Harc#Victorian
