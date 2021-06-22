At least 44 guns recovered after domestic violence related standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was arrested and at least 44 guns were recovered after police and a SWAT team were called to a home in Dayton, city officials said.

Police were sent to a domestic violence complaint on Nassau St. around 6 p.m., said Maj. Christopher Malson with Dayton Police,

Upon arrival and speaking with the victim, they were able to locate Billy Tipton, 64, inside of the home.

Malson said Tipton was known to be armed with weapons and refused to come out of the home, which prompted a SWAT callout.

Authorities were able to negotiate with Tipton on the phone to get him to come out of the home.

Police recovered 19 handguns, 25 long guns and multiple locked gun cases inside the house, according to Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

“Their primary mission is de-escalation,” Dickstein said about the SWAT teams efforts during Wednesday’s city commission meeting. “These situations often last several hours in duration, but the desired outcome every time is the suspect is brought into custody without incident.”

The suspect was then was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation before going to jail.

Police had to use bean bags and a police K9 to get Tipton in custody, Dickstein said.

Malson said Tipton had minor injuries from the incident.

©2021 Cox Media Group