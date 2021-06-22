Smuggling: I Report, You Decide

(Suspected Human Smugglers)....Four attempts were intercepted in one day. All happened Wednesday along Interstate 8, near Yuma. The first incident occured at a checkpoint at around 2:45 in the morning. A canine alerted to a vehicle driven by a man with a female passenger, both US citizens. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a Mexican National, identified as Luis Hernandez Huazo. It turned out Huazo was an aggravated felon who had been convicted of child cruelty that resulted in injury or death in 2012 in Monterey, California. Ten minutes later a Chevy Tahoe, driven by a male US citizen and a passanger, a female citizen of El Salvador, in the US as a DACA recipient. Four illegal Mexican nationals were found in the vehicle. At around 6:30 that morning, Border Patrol agents working I-8 made a vehicle stop. A 20 year old Female Yuma resident was driving the vehicle. She was found smuggling four mexican nationals and one El Salvadoran National. The final incident happened around noon. Agents were assisting a Yuma County Sheriff Deputy with a vehicle stop. The vehicle had been stopped for a traffic violation. The 58 year old driver, a US citizen claimed to be alone in the vehicle. A Border Patrol Canine alerted to the vehicle, and three Mexican Nationals were discovered in the back seat, hiding under clothes and bags. All the subjects were zarrested for human smuggling or for being unlawfully present in the United States.