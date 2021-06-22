Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Don’t Blame Me, Your Honor

Newnan Times-Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you hear about all the chaos in San Francisco this week about retail shelves being wiped clean by out-of-control shoplifters and the city seemingly paralyzed as to how to stop it?. A recent viral video shows a shoplifter on a rented bike driving into a Walgreens, loading up a...

times-herald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Honor#Blame Me
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Walgreens
Related
Law EnforcementMother Jones

Stop Blaming Crime Rates on Defunding the Police

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Late last year, there was a robbery on my block. I was curious about how the police described the incident, because if early reports were to be believed, I was outside that evening while my neighbor’s home was being burglarized. So, I went to my local police department’s Twitter account to check, only to discover that, indeed, I was outside at the time of the robbery. Soon, I was mesmerized by the seemingly endless stream of tweets recounting robberies, assaults, and car jackings. I hastily exited the screen—just a glimpse of the feed full of crime made me feel as if danger was everywhere. Maybe the next time I left the house, I too would become a victim.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

MH woman faces charges for role in plot to smuggle drugs into detention center

A 36-year-old Mountain Home woman faces a trio of felony charges for her role in a plot to smuggle drugs and tobacco into the Baxter County Detention Center. Shelby Jean Malone was arrested Wednesday on charges of delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of a schedule III controlled substance and furnishing, possession or using prohibited articles. She was released after posting a $15,000 bond.
Public SafetyOdessa American

CHAPMAN: Don’t blame bail reform for violent crime

The Fourth of July is an occasion for the reading of the Declaration of Independence. But a better project might be the reading of the Constitution, a document that many Americans revere without fully understanding. Among this group are many police officers, even though they take an oath to uphold...
Public Safetybaconsrebellion.com

Don’t Blame Pandemic for Rise in U.S. Violent Crime

Recent spikes in violent crime aren’t due to COVID-19 or the economy, as suggested recently in a Virginian-Pilot article exploring causes of a spike in violence in Hampton Roads. Murders frequently fall during recessions and times of economic hardship. In the U.S. homicides fell during the 2007-2009 recession. In many...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Pennsylvania mom busted for making 2 little daughters sell drugs: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania woman was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly being involved in a drug trafficking ring that entailed her daughters selling drugs. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Suleyka Santiago, 34, took over her boyfriend’s illicit drug operation after he was arrested in October for selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. A confidential informant reportedly first made contact with Santiago in June and they arranged to meet at a location where she was to provide 30mg oxycodone pills.
AnimalsABC6.com

Man mocks alligators, jumps in water, is eaten by alligators

CNN —A man who apparently mocked alligators, then jumped in the water – despite warning signs – is dead after being attacked in Texas. Orange County Police were called to Burkart’s Marina near the Louisiana state line early Friday morning after reports that Tommie Woodward, 28, and an unidentified woman were swimming in a bayou and had been attacked by a large alligator.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Derek Chauvin breaks silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ at sentencing for George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” to the family of George Floyd – as he was sentenced for his murder.In briefs comments to the court shortly before he was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half years in jail, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year, said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will...
Scranton, PAWashington Post

Trump friend and golfing partner charged with misdemeanor indecent assault

A friend and golfing partner of former president Donald Trump — who gained notoriety for using that friendship to lobby Trump’s administration — was charged with indecent assault last week in Pennsylvania on allegations he groped one of his dental patients, according to court documents. Albert Hazzouri Jr., a 65-year-old...
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Pastor and Son Arrested In Capitol Riot After Congregant Provided Evidence to FBI

A Florida pastor and his son were arrested in connection with the Capitol riot on Thursday after a congregant provided evidence to the FBI. James Varnell Cusick Jr., 72, and his son Casey Cusick, 35, both pastors at the Global Outreach Ministries church in Melbourne, face charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Accidentswmleader.com

2 more Florida condo collapse victims ID’d

Florida officials identified two more victims of the Surfside condo collapse Saturday, as search-and-rescue operations were suspended ahead of a planned building demolition and tropical storm. Graciela Cattarossi, 48, and Gonzalo Torre, 81, were identified Saturday, a day after their remains were recovered, Miami-Dade County Police said. Cattarossi, a photographer...
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Jail inmate mistakenly released

A man still is on the lam after authorities said he was mistakenly released Friday afternoon from the Burke County Jail. Vance Edward Hinson Jr., 27, was accidentally released Friday afternoon, Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said. Whisenant said investigators are working to determine whether he conspired with an inmate...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Arrested After Calling 911 to Report A White Girl Who Crashed A Car, Suing City of Chattanooga

A Black Tennessee man is suing the city of Chattanooga for arresting him after he called the cops to report a 14-year-old White girl who crashed a car. Michael James, a truck driver with no criminal record, filed a lawsuit last month against the City of Chattanooga and several officers over claims his civil rights were violated when he was wrongfully arrested on May 6, 2020, according to the Tulis Report.
Hawkins County, TNPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom, grandma of missing Summer Wells break silence

The mother and grandmother of a Tennessee girl who has been missing for more than a week issued public statements Friday, WJHL-TV reports. Summer Wells, 5, vanished June 15 after she was last seen at her home in Hawkins County, Tennessee. Authorities have been conducting large-scale searches throughout the rural...
Congress & Courtsvadogwood.com

Former Rocky Mount Cop Argues His Gun Order Didn’t Break Judge’s Ban

As he faces federal charges, the former Rocky Mount officer says the 34 guns he bought were “antiques” and not covered by court order. ROCKY MOUNT- The 34 guns Thomas Robertson ordered hadn’t arrived by the time FBI agents searched his house. As a result, his lawyers argue the former Rocky Mount police officer didn’t technically violate a federal judge’s order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy