Bottles & Cans will be Downtown Edgebrook’s first liquor store in more than 70 years; “it’s like a candy store but for adults,” owners say
The previously “dry” Downtown Edgebrook has its first liquor store, the upscale Bottles and Cans, 6401 N. Central Ave., in more than 70 years. Bottles and Cans, located at the northeast corner of Central and Devon avenues, features a wide selection of locally produced products. On the store’s Facebook page, owners Carly and Joe Katz describe the business as “a candy store but for adults.”nadignewspapers.com