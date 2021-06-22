Cancel
Telluride, CO

‘We're all Original Thinkers when we put our minds to it’

By Suzanne Cheavens, Associate Editor
The Daily Planet
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Original Thinkers Director David Holbrooke puts it, “the pandemic bought people time.” Time to rethink lives and careers, time to reflect on self and the world around us, and, in the case of the festival, to peer deeply into what Holbrooke and his crew have identified as the three, driving issues of a calamitous 2020 — the pandemic, the re-energizing of the civil rights movement and the “tattering” of democracy. The festival will ponder those topics and more, in-person Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, and virtually Oct.1-31. Passes are now on sale for one or the other or a hybrid of the two formats at originalthinkers.com.

