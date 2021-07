Only once Coco Gauff had soaked in a standing ovation and the adrenaline began to subside did her eyes widen ever so slightly and reveal that the 17-year-old does, if just briefly, marvel at her feats with the same wonder as those who roared her name on Centre Court. An emphatic straight sets victory against Elena Vesnina was just the latest step in the American teenager’s rapid ascent towards the pinnacle of sport, but this was further proof that the prophecies of Gauff being tennis’s future are fast becoming its present. Sport’s rising stars often have a tendency to...