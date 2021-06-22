Tulsa Police looking for suspect after deadly assault
A Tulsa man is dead after an assault at a Dollar Tree on North Peoria.
Tulsa Police responded around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday and found 49-year-old Antwan Anderson unresponsive, with severe head trauma.
Lieutenant Brandon Watkins said Anderson and suspect, Corey Durant was inside the store and could be seen talking and even shaking hands.
Watkins said the assault occurred shortly after.
"It was literally a couple of punches and the guy fell and hit his head pretty hard," Watkins said.
A warrant for Durant's arrest for manslaughter has been issued. If you know his whereabouts, call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers.
Trending Stories:
- American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights through mid-July
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Broken Arrow roads reopen after brief standoff
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Restore Hope distributes rent, utility assistance in Green Country
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter