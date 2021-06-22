Cancel
“Spiral,” a gory film dedicated to scaring viewers

By Katen Adams @Katen_ann
Battalion Texas AM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the recently released “Spiral,” directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Chris Rock, playing detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, and Max Minghella, playing detective William Schenk, make quite the duo. The film follows Banks and his new partner for their search of a prolific killer that is eerily reminiscent of Jigsaw, who tortured people through twisted games in the city’s past. “Spiral” is the ninth film in the Saw franchise, which was created by filmmakers James Wan and Leigh Whannell. This sadistic horror film was released on May 13 and is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

