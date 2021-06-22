“Spiral,” a gory film dedicated to scaring viewers

It can’t be said enough that some people find themselves in the right place at the right time and end up getting extremely lucky. A lot of people are still probably kind of wary of saying that they enjoy Mel Gibson any longer, but looking back at his career and how it’s gone at this point makes it easier to say that he’s been a great actor in his time, no matter what people want to say. But the one role that really managed to get him the kind of attention he needed and the boost that allowed his career to take off was Mad Max, especially since the movies following the first one were notable in many ways and helped to make him even more famous as his name kept on growing as he took on more and more iconic roles throughout his career. But hearing how he was given the role of Max in the first place is kind of amusing since he was apparently dropping a friend off for an audition and someone managed to get a look at Gibson before he left. It does sound as though he was in pretty bad shape since he’d been in a bar fight with a rugby team the night before, but he was told to come back when he healed.