Oral Health Partnership hosts open house

Our former Three Degree Guarantee partner showed off its new space on Tuesday.

Oral Health Partnership hosted an open house today for visitors to tour its newly added clinic space. Visitors also got to check out a new van to help get dental care to kids in schools and at community locations.

“The van is really going to be beneficial because we can now get back out into the community and give the kids more service on where they are, versus having them take the time to come into one of our clinics,” said Katy Compton, Marketing Coordinator for Oral Health Partnership.

Oral Health served more than 4,000 kids through the school-based dental hygiene program during the 2019 school year.