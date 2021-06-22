Cancel
Saquon Barkley’s surgically repaired knee looks good on video

By David Lazar
New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants running back Saquon Barkley is a man on a mission. Just over nine months after tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020-21 NFL season, Barkley is back on the field. The 2018 first-round pick posted a video Tuesday on Instagram showcasing his agility and athleticism. Barkley cut...

