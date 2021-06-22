Cancel
MLB

Miguel Andujar has taken Yankees’ left-field job from Clint Frazier

By Dan Martin
New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Frazier was in the lineup for a third straight game Tuesday — but still just the second time in left field since June 4 — with the Yankees’ preference for Miguel Andujar at the spot becoming more clear. It’s a significant change from the offseason and early part of...

nypost.com
Aaron Hicks
Aaron Boone
Brian Cashman
Clint Frazier
#Yankees#Royals
