Salt Lake County, UT

Community raises thousands for family of man killed in trench collapse

By Spencer Burt
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 15 days ago
A fundraiser set up to help the family of a man who died last week after a trench collapsed on him has raised over $10,000 already.

Officials have not yet released the name of the man, who was working at a construction site in the Daybreak area on June 15 when the accident occurred.

However, a GoFundMe campaign identified him as Carlos Eduardo González.

According to the page, González and his family had immigrated to the United States from Venezuela just a few months ago. He leaves behind a wife and two teenage children.

"Being so far from home, we unite as an immigrant Latino community, especially the Venezuelan in the United States, to support this mother and her children who must now continue without that member so loved and respected for their faultless conduct, both by family and friends," the page read (translated from Spanish).

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

