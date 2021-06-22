Cancel
Tooele, UT

Tooele mother-daughter duo spread kindness through ‘worry worms’

By Sydney Glenn
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 15 days ago
People walking around Tooele may find something special hidden, if they are lucky enough.

Heather Harris and her daughter Dixie have been leaving "worry worms" around the county.

“I make, they are called 'worry worms,' and I go around Tooele County, and I hide them for people to bring cheer. If they worry, they can tell their little worm,” Harris said.

Harris, an avid crocheter, got the idea from a Facebook group called " Random Acts of Crochet Kindness ."

“They do it in other states, so I thought, 'Why not for Tooele?'” she said as she made a worm.

With some help from her daughter, Dixie, the two have been able to hide the worms in places like trees, fences, and parks.

Each crocheted worm comes with a not that reads: “When your worries become severe, pull me out, draw me near, I will be there, have no fear, your worry worm will bring you cheer.”

The idea of worry worms as a coping tool is used in many children’s therapies .

This project is all about bringing people joy, especially after the tumultuous year many had, Harris said.

“I like to spread kindness to people,” she said.

Harris has set up an Amazon wishlist to help with the cost.

