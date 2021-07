It's been a while since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas last rocked a red carpet, but they sure didn't forget how to show up in style. In fact, the couple looked cool as ever at a Louis Vuitton dinner in Paris celebrating the Les Extraits fragrance collection on July 5. While the new parents wore matching black-and-white looks and, of course, head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, they still remained true to their personal styles — Sophie opted for an edgy yet sophisticated outfit, while Joe went with his usual bold, sporty pieces.