Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EASTERN GUTHRIE AND WESTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Lake Panorama, or 12 miles northeast of Guthrie Center, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained spotter reported golf ball sized hail. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Panora. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov