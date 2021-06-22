Cancel
Platte County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Platte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Nebraska.

Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Powder River, Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 20:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Powder River; Rosebud A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG HORN...SOUTHWESTERN POWDER RIVER AND SOUTHERN ROSEBUD COUNTIES At 842 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles south of Ashland, or 43 miles south of Colstrip, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Birney, Moorhead and Otter. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include...remaining Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Columbiana County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbiana by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Columbiana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include...remaining Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTY At 259 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Giltedge, Heath and Forestgrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...80MPH
Saint Clair County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern St. Clair County in southeastern Michigan * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Baltimore, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Algonac around 320 PM EDT. St. Clair and Marine City around 325 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Anchorville, Adair, Columbus, Rattle Run, Pearl Beach, Smiths Creek and Fair Haven. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Willacy County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1047 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Mansfield, San Perlita, Port Mansfield Airport, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and San Perlita High School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Monongalia County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monongalia, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Monongalia; Preston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA AND NORTHWESTERN PRESTON COUNTIES At 648 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Point Marion, or 10 miles southwest of Uniontown, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Uniontown... Point Marion Fairchance... Smithfield Cheat Lake This includes Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 9 and 10. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Kay County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-07 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR central Kay County Until 145 PM CDT AT 106 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Hardy to 3 miles south of Tonkawa, moving east at 10 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage
Berrien County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berrien The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 230 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Three Oaks, or 13 miles northeast of Trail Creek, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Buchanan, Bridgman, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Stevensville, Shorewood-Tower Hill, Shorewood-Tower Hills-Harbert, Baroda, Galien, Union Pier, Glendora, New Troy, Harbert, Sawyer, Turner Shores and Lakeside In Berrien County. This includes Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 0 and 25. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Onslow County, NCweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Inland Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Inland Onslow TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Jacksonville - Richlands - Half Moon * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to mid 100s are expected with lows in the mid 60s to near 70. * WHERE...Valleys of Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Big Horn by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Big Horn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Ranchester, or 20 miles northwest of Sheridan, moving southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Big Horn, Parkman, Banner and Story. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for south central Montana.
Berkshire County, MAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BERKSHIRE AND SOUTHEASTERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berlin, or 10 miles west of North Adams, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Stephentown, Berlin, Florida, Hancock, Savoy, New Ashford, Hairpin Turn, Greylock, Soldiers Memorial Field, North Hancock, Cheshire Harbor, Arnoldville, Center Berlin, Braytonville, Zylonite and Bowens Corners. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lake County, FLweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 04:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lake A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY At 422 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lake Griffin, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Eustis, Emeralda, Lisbon, Mid Florida Lakes and Lake Yale. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Saint Clair County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 333 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marine City, or near St. Clair, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Clair County, including the following locations Anchorville, Columbus, Rattle Run, Pearl Beach, Adair and Fair Haven. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Natchitoches Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Natchitoches, Red River, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Natchitoches; Red River; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana Southeastern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana North Central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northeastern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Martin, Goldonna, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Chestnut, Friendship, Brice and Liberty Hill.
Winnebago County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Winnebago THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY IS CANCELLED The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. However thunderstorms with heavy rain continue from Rockton to Loves Park.
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTY At 308 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Giltedge, Heath and Forestgrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 11:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Berrien FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 6 inches is forecast through Wednesday evening, which may lead to flooding especially where grounds are saturated.
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

