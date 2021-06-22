Cancel
Henderson, NV

Police: Barricade situation in Henderson is over

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 15 days ago
UPDATE 7:02 P.M.: Police say one person was taken into custody without incident.

ORIGINAL STORY HENDERSON (KTNV): Authorities in Henderson are investigating a possible barricade situation on Quiet Harbor Drive, not far from Carnegie Street between Paseo Verde and Horizon Ridge parkways.

Police ask that residents avoid the area.

Crews with the Henderson police and fire departments responded to reports of shots fired in the area shortly before 4 p.m.

Police say a person is possibly armed and barricaded and that SWAT is on the way to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

