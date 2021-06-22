Overseas Notes: Meszaros, Rattie, Gragnani

It is a homecoming of sorts for veteran defenseman Andrej Meszaros. The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal with HK Dukla Trencin of the Slovakian Extraliga, returning to the same club that he left when he departed for the NHL 17 years ago. Meszaros developed in the Trencin system and received his first pro experience with the club before being drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the 2004 NHL draft and making the jump to North America to join the WHL’s Vancouver Giants. He now returns after ten years in the NHL and another six in the KHL and Extraliga, the past five as the captain of Slovakian powerhouse HC Slovan Bratislava. The move back to Trencin could be a sentimental one for Meszaros, who will hit 1,000 career pro games if he suits up for 60 this season, which could mark the end of a long, successful career.