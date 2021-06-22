Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Overseas Notes: Meszaros, Rattie, Gragnani

By Zach Leach
prohockeyrumors.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a homecoming of sorts for veteran defenseman Andrej Meszaros. The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal with HK Dukla Trencin of the Slovakian Extraliga, returning to the same club that he left when he departed for the NHL 17 years ago. Meszaros developed in the Trencin system and received his first pro experience with the club before being drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the 2004 NHL draft and making the jump to North America to join the WHL’s Vancouver Giants. He now returns after ten years in the NHL and another six in the KHL and Extraliga, the past five as the captain of Slovakian powerhouse HC Slovan Bratislava. The move back to Trencin could be a sentimental one for Meszaros, who will hit 1,000 career pro games if he suits up for 60 this season, which could mark the end of a long, successful career.

www.prohockeyrumors.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Slovakian Extraliga#The Ottawa Senators#Whl#Vancouver Giants#Khl#Slovakian#European#Swedish#Shl#Timra Ik#Allsvenskan#Nhler#The New Jersey Devils#Expressen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Kivlenieks, Kotkaniemi, Killorn, Dansk and Johns

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets 24-year old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died from a “fireworks mortar blast chest trauma” according to the autopsy performed by the Oakland County medical examiner. Jarmo Kekalainen: “Life is so precious and can be so fragile. Hug your loved ones today. RIP Matiss, you will be...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Meet the Steal of the 2021 NHL Draft

We continue our month-long preview of the NHL Draft by turning our attention to one of our favorite annual traditions. It’s time to unveil who our steal of the 2021 draft is. In case you missed our first part, we shared five players who shouldn’t be drafted in a certain range.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Trade Packages For Seth Jones, and Top 30 Trade Targets

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets could expect a similar, but likely smaller package to what Ottawa Senators received for Erik Karlsson – Chris Tierney, Rudolfs Balcers, Dylan DeMelo, Josh Norris, a first- and second-round pick, and two conditional picks – in a Seth Jones trade. GM Jarmo Kekalainen is hoping for a bidding war and that Jones wants to sign an extension there.
NHLchatsports.com

Back to Excited Episode 148: Top 10 U22 NHL Players

Welcome back to another episode of Back to Excited. Today, we continue an annual tradition and rank the top 10 U22 players in the NHL. It’s a long one, so enjoy!. As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Spotify.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 07/05/21

All eyes are on Montreal tonight as the Canadiens try to hold off the Tampa Bay Lightning and stay alive in the Stanley Cup Finals. Beyond that series though, the rest of the hockey world continues to get work done in a shortened offseason. We’ll keep track of all the notable minor moves right here.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Sebastian Cossa: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile; A Large, Athletic Goaltender, With Excellent Puck Tracking

The 2021 NHL Draft features two goaltenders that are expected to be selected in the opening round. Jesper Wallstedt is considered by most scouts to be the best available goaltender but some view Sebastian Cossa as a similar talent to the Swedish netminder. Cossa is a large goaltender that has performed well in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Edmonton Oil Kings over the past two seasons. In today’s profile, I want to take a closer look at how Cossa has performed and what he brings to the table as a prospect.
NHLdailyjournal.net

Canadiens lead Lightning 1-0 after 1st period of Game 4

MONTREAL — Josh Anderson scored and Carey Price stopped 12 shots, sending the Montreal Canadiens into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead over the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. Looking to avoid a four-game sweep, the Canadiens took...
NHLPosted by
Daily Herald

Tampa Bay tries to close out Stanley Cup Final against Montreal in game 5

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -225, Canadiens +184; over/under is 5. STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning lead series 3-1 BOTTOM...
NHLchatsports.com

How Will the Toronto Maple Leafs Goaltending Look After Free Agency?

CALGARY, AB - JANUARY 24:Jack Campbell #36 and Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs confer during a break in play against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on January 24, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images) Toronto Maple Leafs goalie...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

One for the Ages: Mike Vernon’s 1988-89 Season

Mike Vernon played his first game with the Calgary Flames on Dec. 12, 1982, against the Detroit Red Wings. It was an utter disaster. The 19-year-old goaltender gave up six goals in the first two periods before he was pulled. After that night, no one would have predicted that he would become one of the greatest netminders in franchise history.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Jack Matier – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 79th among North American skaters. The Ottawa 67’s spent their first-round pick in 2019 on Jack Matier, a big defenceman out of the Soo Thunderbirds program. Immediately, he was thrown into the fire and proved that he was more than capable of meeting the challenge head-on. Very quickly, Matier started getting minutes on the top pair with Noel Hoefenmayer and playing in crucial situations, thriving in every moment of it.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if we will see a Duncan Keith trade soon to Edmonton or Seattle, and other blue line notes for the Oilers. “I think that is the best way to describe it, likely, but nothing is imminent at this point. Stan Bowman the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks wants to do what’s best for Duncan Keith in this situation. I mean when this guy’s career ends is going straight to the Hall of Fame. But it has to be right for the Hawks as well.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 23rd Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to 1st overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Matiss Kivlenieks Passes Away At 24

The hockey world is in mourning today, as a member of the NHL fraternity has passed away far too early. Columbus Blue Jackets netminder Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night. Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports that an autopsy revealed that Kivlenieks died of chest trauma due to a fireworks mortar blast, not the head injury that was originally reported. Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson released a statement:
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Seattle Kraken Hire Paul McFarland

Not only have the Seattle Kraken hired Jay Leach as reported yesterday, but Paul McFarland will also be joining Dave Hakstol’s bench as an assistant coach for the expansion team. Both men were officially introduced today, and Hakstol released a short statement:. We’re very excited to add two talented hockey...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Deni Goure – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 83rd (amongst NA skaters) Deni Goure was one of the many Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players who didn’t see any action this past season as it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unfortunate because his OHL career was off to a decent start. Goure was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy